Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees absent from Reading clash due to injury ‘like a bullet hole in the top of his shin’

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees missed Saturday’s match draw against Reading – and could be a doubt for the midweek trip to Millwall – after a freak accident in training.

Owls manager Steve Bruce confirmed the defender, who was expected to start in the game at Hillsborough, was caught by a teammate’s boot in yesterday’s training session.

Bruce said: “He got a freak accident yesterday in training where he caught somebody’s stud. Like a bullet hole in the top of his shin near his knee.

“So there was no chance and I would think he’ll be extremely doubtful for Tuesday as well, he’s got a sore one.”

Wednesday added another clean sheet to make it three in a row in the league despite being without Lees, as Jordan Thorniley stepped in to join Michael Hector in the heart of the Owls defence.

And Thorniley’s performance pleased Bruce, who said: “He did very very well, I was really pleased for the kid.

“Defensively we looked rock solid and that’s the big positive for me of course being a defender.

“Of course the supporters want to see goals and I understand that but I think they understand we were in a bit of a mess.

“So to keep a clean sheet it gives you a platform in my opinion for success.”

The draw means Wednesday are now 11 points off the play-offs, but Bruce vowed to keep striving for a top six spot.

The Owls travel to Millwall on Tuesday night, before a south Yorkshire derby away at Rotherham United next Saturday.