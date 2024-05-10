Sheffield Wednesday to pursue deal for Premier League starlet this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper, James Beadle, is a summer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

As things stand, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall will be the only professional goalkeepers on Wednesday’s books come July 1st...

The goalkeeping department is one that desperately needs some attention over the summer, and after his strong showing in their great escape, it will probably come as no surprise that Beadle’s name is one that has been discussed.

Having come on board in the January transfer window, the 19-year-old England youth international quickly made himself one of the first names on Danny Röhl’s teamsheet, and with a familiar face – Sal Bibbo – as his coach he settled in at Middlewood Road with ease.

In the end, Beadle’s time at Wednesday came to a close with an impressive eight clean sheets in 19 Championship games, and if you take away the stoppers who made only a couple of appearances only Illan Meslier (44.2%) had a higher clean sheet percentage than the on-loan Owl (42.1%).

The Star understands that there is a desire to try and bring the Seagulls teenager back to Hillsborough for the 2024/25 campaign, and with Röhl and Bibbo in their corner it’s hoped that they can persuade the Premier League outfit that another campaign in South Yorkshire is the right decision.

Beadle has worked his way up the divisions over the last couple of years, playing in League Two, League One and the Championship, but having experienced a relegation battle with Wednesday in the season just gone there will be hopes for another step up – which the Owls could offer should their offseason go as Röhl hopes.

This publication has already reported that the club are eager to try and bring Ian Poveda and Iké Ugbo into the club on a permanent basis following their successful spells in 2024, however with Beadle it’s unlikely that Brighton would be willing to part with him – especially not for the kind of money the Owls are likely to be working with.