Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to do business as time moves on into the last days of the transfer window, The Star understands.

The Owls are yet to add to their squad 30 days into the winter transfer window, which is extended this year until 11pm on February 3. Important business has been done in securing the re-signing of loanee midfielder Shea Charles from Southampton, with Wednesday paying an additional loan fee and higher wage percentage such has been the vital role he has played since joining from Southampton in July.

The Star understands that another Southampton-linked figure has been made a key transfer target heading into the final days of the window. Experienced midfielder Stuart Armstrong left English football in the summer after enjoying promotion with the Saints, in doing so ending a 214-appearance career at St Mary’s. Despite being a summer consideration for the Owls, he signed with MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps at the start of September.

Reported elsewhere as a potential target for Wednesday this time around, The Star understands their interest in the 51-cap Scotland international has intensified and that the Owls are keen to bring him to the club before the window is through.

Twice a Scottish treble winner with Celtic who stepped out for Scotland in last summer’s European Championships, Armstrong would bring big experience to the Wednesday squad and would open up fresh options for manager Danny Röhl both in midfield and in the advanced areas of the pitch. The 32-year-old worked with Röhl during the German’s time as assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhüttl at Southampton.

Wednesday are understood to be looking to strengthen in a handful of areas including defence and attack, while Vissel Kobe left-back Ryo Hatsuse has impressed enough to be a consideration with discussions ongoing. Further targets have been identified behind the scenes.