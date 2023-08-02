Sheffield Wednesday to press on in the transfer market with names linked

Sheffield Wednesday’s flurry of activity in the transfer market shows no sign of slowing, with manager Xisco making clear strength in depth is imperative in what he wants to build before the window shuts at the end of the month.

The Owls have already brought in five additions to the squad and as detailed by The Star are edging closer to bringing two more players - Anthony Musaba and Bambo Diaby - to the club.

A deal for Colombian goalkeeper Devis Vasquez appears to be in the works, on loan from AC Milan.

And there’ll be more to come, Xisco suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, the best situation is when you have two players for all the positions,” he said.

“I think the Championship is a very hard competition and one fo the things that you need when you have two players for each position they always try to give 100%. They push one another and this is what we will to try have in our squad.

“I don’t know exactly how many players we can sign to the end of the window but the most important thing is that we are working hard to make it the best for our squad.”

A delayed start to Xisco’s reign after the shock departure of Darren Moore made their preseason campaign difficult, with results reflecting the fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a narrow defeat to Premier League Luton Town on Saturday, particularly in the first half, showed signs of progress in terms of instilling the style of play the Spaniard wants from his side.

The process is ongoing and patience is required, it has been stressed, but heading into their opening night clash against Southampton on Friday evening, there’s noises of encouragement from the Owls camp.

“Our preseason was strange. Sometimes you need to understand the process.

“Right now, this is our time. We worked with 10 or 12 players from the second team. I am happy with them because now I know more about them and the level that we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can use the under-21 players and the new players. The position we’re in I am happy with because we haven’t had the injuries. That is a big thing in the process.

“We need to improve a lot of things. I want to play aggressive football and to keep the other team in defence. We want to keep that balance.

“Sometimes when you give good instructions in both situations you need a little more time.