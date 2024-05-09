Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s probably safe to say that Sheffield Wednesday wouldn’t still be in the Championship if it wasn’t for Iké Ugbo’s goals.

The former Chelsea man came on board at Hillsborough in the January transfer window, and got eight goals and assists in his 18 league appearances to help the Owls complete the great escape and remain in the second tier for next season.

Ugbo became a popular figure during his time at S6, and was heavily praised by Danny Röhl for his general play as well as his goals, so it should come as no surprise to hear that Wednesday are interested in bringing him back for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may not be an easy deal to get done considering he still has two years left to run on his current deal with ESTAC Troyes in Ligue 2, but with them on the brink of falling into the third tier of French football it may be that a cut-price deal is there to be done.

The 25-year-old’s form in the second half of the season will no doubt have alerted other clubs to his qualities, but The Star understands that the Owls and Danny Röhl are hoping that his recent spell in South Yorkshire could help them in their pursuit.

He thanked fans for their support over the course of his loan spell in a message on social media on Wednesday, saying “Thank you all for the experience you have given me this season... When I first joined the club in January, I knew the upward battle we had to face. But from day one I felt the togetherness from the whole club was going to pull us through.

“From the belief from the manager to the constant support from the fans, we managed to get the job done. Even though it's only been a few months the journey we've been on together has been one I will never forget. Thank you, Owls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has previously been reported by this publication that Wednesday are eager to pursue a deal to sign fellow loanee, Ian Poveda, on a permanent basis, however his status as a free agent from July 1st makes that an easier deal to potentially get done with fewer moving parts.