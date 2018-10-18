Sheffield Wednesday to host anti-racism event for schoolchildren

Sheffield Wednesday stars Tom Lees and Liam Palmer will take part in an educational fight to end racism today.

The defenders will face questions from pupuils from five Sheffield primary schools at Hillsborough as part of an event held by charity Show Racism the Red Card (SRTC).

Tom Lees in action against Ipswich Town earlier this season. Pic: Steve Ellis.

READ MORE: Police seek witnesses to serious attack in Barnsley which left man fighting for life

Schoolchildren will also take part in workshops during the day-long event at the home of the Owls.

Ged Grebby, chief executive of Show Racism the Red Card, said: “It is great that Sheffield Wednesday is supporting SRTRC by hosting an educational event with us.

READ MORE: Sheffield couple backed in flowerbed row

Liam Palmer in action against Leeds United. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“We are looking forward to working with the club, Sheffield Wednesday community programme and the schools.

“Clubs like Sheffield Wednesday are helping us work with young people in a unique setting, listen to their views and educate about prejudice.

READ MORE: Dom Howson’s Sheffield Wednesday column: It is baffling and inexplicable that Barry Bannan continues to get ignored by Scotland

“We want to make sure if a young person experiences or witnesses racism they know what they can do about it.”