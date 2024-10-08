Sheffield Wednesday to face-off against Premier League opposition in Burnley gear-up

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There’ll be little time for Sheffield Wednesday players to put their feet up during this international break as they prepare for a friendly against high-level opposition.

The Owls are fresh off a manic week that saw them take seven points from matches against then table-toppers West Brom before back-to-back away schleps to Bristol City and Coventry City. It means they take momentum into the two-week break from competitive action and boss Danny Röhl revealed they have chosen to schedule a behind-closed-doors match exercise for this week.

The Star understands they have enlisted strong Premier League opposition for the run-out and that the friendly may well feature a number of Wednesday players who have not had a great deal of football in these opening weeks of the campaign - alongside those who have.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subscribe to Alex Miller on Wednesday, The Star’s premium Owls newsletter for analysis, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insight at Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking to The Star on Saturday, Röhl said: “We need the next two days to recover then next week we will play a friendly game against a very good opponent and then again recover, then we have a normal full training week to prepare for Burnley. Then we have three weeks and seven games, this is the schedule.”

The behind-closed-doors run-out will serve as the punctuation on a break that will see Wednesday double-down on their methods. Röhl spoke about the challenge of their next clash against Burnley being a stiff one - and with a whirlwind of fixtures to come over the next weeks there are improvements he wants to make away from the glare of competitive action.

“It was a good week, but I know in football it goes so quick,” he said. “After Luton, I know some guys around the club (on social media) were a little bit asking about my person and today we deserved to take seven points from one week. It was a tough, tough week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To play a team such as West Brom, to go to Bristol and just 48 hours later to come to Coventry. Coventry is such a tough place and last season we didn't take a point, just a draw in the cup from all the games there and they were the better side.

“But today we invested a lot, we had the better intensity even if we had those 48 hours. We made five changes in the positions you run a lot. It was a great team performance, a small step in our journey and nothing more. We still have to improve a lot of parts and this is the job in the next two weeks, we must improve as a team.”

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice