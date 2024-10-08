Sheffield Wednesday to face-off against Premier League opposition in Burnley gear-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’ll be little time for Sheffield Wednesday players to put their feet up during this international break as they prepare for a friendly against high-level opposition.

The Owls are fresh off a manic week that saw them take seven points from matches against then table-toppers West Brom before back-to-back away schleps to Bristol City and Coventry City. It means they take momentum into the two-week break from competitive action and boss Danny Röhl revealed they have chosen to schedule a behind-closed-doors match exercise for this week.

The Star understands they have enlisted strong Premier League opposition for the run-out and that the friendly may well feature a number of Wednesday players who have not had a great deal of football in these opening weeks of the campaign - alongside those who have.

Speaking to The Star on Saturday, Röhl said: “We need the next two days to recover then next week we will play a friendly game against a very good opponent and then again recover, then we have a normal full training week to prepare for Burnley. Then we have three weeks and seven games, this is the schedule.”

The behind-closed-doors run-out will serve as the punctuation on a break that will see Wednesday double-down on their methods. Röhl spoke about the challenge of their next clash against Burnley being a stiff one - and with a whirlwind of fixtures to come over the next weeks there are improvements he wants to make away from the glare of competitive action.

“It was a good week, but I know in football it goes so quick,” he said. “After Luton, I know some guys around the club (on social media) were a little bit asking about my person and today we deserved to take seven points from one week. It was a tough, tough week.

“To play a team such as West Brom, to go to Bristol and just 48 hours later to come to Coventry. Coventry is such a tough place and last season we didn't take a point, just a draw in the cup from all the games there and they were the better side.

“But today we invested a lot, we had the better intensity even if we had those 48 hours. We made five changes in the positions you run a lot. It was a great team performance, a small step in our journey and nothing more. We still have to improve a lot of parts and this is the job in the next two weeks, we must improve as a team.”