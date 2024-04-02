Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reed came on board with the Owls from Brighouse Town over the summer, joining his boyhood club after plying his trade in the men’s game at the lower end of the football pyramid.

He didn’t waste any time getting settled in Hillsborough, though, and has captained the U21s on numerous occasions this season before being handed his senior debut by Danny Röhl in February away at Coventry City in the FA Cup.

Wednesday are currently in the process of making decisions on who will and won’t be sticking around for the 2024/25 campaign, with the likes of Jay Glover, Luke Cook and Adam Alimi-Adetoro believed to be among those set to move on.

For Reed, though, it seems like there will be better news. The left back, who recently turned 21, has a one-year option on his current deal at S6 following his move from Brighouse in July, and The Star understands that the plan is to keep him around for at least one more season.

Wednesday’s U21s are back in action this afternoon when they take on Wigan Athletic in the Professional Development League North as they continue their pursuit of a top two finish and a spot in the play-offs.