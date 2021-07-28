Sheffield Wednesday to bring in talented Championship midfielder in seventh summer signing?

This week has already seen an impressive double loan swoop for both Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and sought-after Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing.

And it seems Swansea City midfielder George Byers could well be next, according to a report by Yorkshire Live.

The 25-year-old started out at Watford but made the switch to South Wales in 2016. A savvy technical player, he has League One experience having made 14 appearances on loan at Portsmouth last season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea City midfielder George Byers looks set for a move to Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

A former Scotland youth international, he would arrive with a point to prove after a handful of injury issues and having fallen out of favour at the Liberty Stadium.

Byers has been linked with a Wednesday switch for some time and it seems Owls boss Darren Moore has not ceased in his attempt to beef up what was looking to be a threadbare squad.

Should the deal come off, he will be the third addition to the central midfield area this summer after Wing and former Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran.

Olamide Shodipo, Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown are the club’s other additions in what has already been a busy transfer window since the lifting of their transfer embargo last month.

Moore and the club have been praised for their efforts in bringing the squad closer to the younger and more dynamic ideal previous managers have discussed.