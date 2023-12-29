Sheffield Wednesday to be roared on by a bumper away end at Preston North End

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls will be once again roared on by a bumper away end at Preston North End this evening, with an extra four-figure weight of supporters making the trip after an initial allocation was snapped up.

Some 3,884 away seats were taken by Wednesdayites in double-quick time before the clubs agreed a greater allocation, such was the demand. A statement released by the Owls on Thursday revealed that more than 5,100 tickets have now been sold so far in total with a number still available to purchase as of later that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They'll watch a Wednesday side with designs on collecting their second away win of the campaign and in doing so bouncing back from two defeats on the spin. The club's support has been a regular topic of conversation for Owls boss Danny Röhl, who earlier this month spoke about he and his players feeding from the energy the fan base can give them in what has been a whirlwind Christmas schedule.

“I’ll do everything to help this club and my players, if we have this support then it’s great to have this feeling from the fans," he said.

"It’s also about the output from my players, though, they’re always in the game. They have to do the right things, and I’ll try and help them. Always I speak about having a good match planning, having the energy from them, and then at the end to deserve something we need a bench to help. And this is what we’re doing.