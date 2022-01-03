Darren Moore has made clear on a number of occasions that the Owls are in the market for defensive reinforcements this month after what has been a freakish few months of injuries at the back.

They have already been linked with the likes of Newcastle United youngster Matty Bondswell, Huddersfield Town left-back Josh Ruffels and more recently former Owl Mark Beevers, who is currently at Peterborough United.

And to be added to that list is former Celtic and Newcastle defender Stuart Findlay, who is currently out in the US playing for MLS outfit Philadelphia Union.

Football Insider have named Wednesday as one of several clubs interested in offering the 26-year-old a way out of what has so far been a frustrating time Stateside, with Findlay having struggled for regular playing time since his switch from Kilmarnock in 2018.

The reports also suggest interest has been shown by the likes of Blackpool, Preston, Plymouth, Barnsley, Oxford United, Hibernian and Hearts as well as Wednesday's League One promotion rivals Portsmouth.

The Star understands that Wednesday are restricted to free transfer and loan moves in the coming window.

A move back to the UK would offer six-foot-three centre-half Findlay a chance to refresh a career that peaked with a cap for his native Scotland in October 2019.

