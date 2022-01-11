Sheffield Wednesday to battle Derby County, Preston North End, Portsmouth and Sunderland for red hot Aston Villa prodigy, say reports
Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with an ambitious loan switch for one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League.
The Owls are hoping to do the bulk of their January transfer business in the loan market and have already been linked with a handful of targets including Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.
But reports in the national media have now attached them with a swoop for Aston Villa and England youngster Cameron Archer, who has already caused a splash in limited appearances for Villa first team.
Archer, 20, belted a hat-trick on his senior debut for the Midlands club in a 6-0 thrashing of Barrow in the EFL Cup.
He mixed it with top tier opposition a round later, scoring against Chelsea three days before making his first Premier League appearance at Old Trafford against Manchester United.
Though his focus is on defensive reinforcements, Darren Moore is unlikely to pass up the opportunity to bring a goal-getter of Archer’s talents to a side that have scored 30 times in 24 league matches this season.
The Owls boss has a formidable reputation in youth football in the Midlands having spent much of his career coaching at West Brom.
The reports state that Wednesday face a battle to bring Archer in.
Manager Steven Gerrard is said to be a big fan of the youngster and with Keinan Davis and Wesley out on loan, Archer is the next striker in line behind Villa's senior men Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.
It is also claimed Wednesday face competition from Championship sides Derby County and Preston North End, as well as League One rivals Sunderland and Portsmouth.