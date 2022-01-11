The Owls are hoping to do the bulk of their January transfer business in the loan market and have already been linked with a handful of targets including Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.

But reports in the national media have now attached them with a swoop for Aston Villa and England youngster Cameron Archer, who has already caused a splash in limited appearances for Villa first team.

Archer, 20, belted a hat-trick on his senior debut for the Midlands club in a 6-0 thrashing of Barrow in the EFL Cup.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He mixed it with top tier opposition a round later, scoring against Chelsea three days before making his first Premier League appearance at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Though his focus is on defensive reinforcements, Darren Moore is unlikely to pass up the opportunity to bring a goal-getter of Archer’s talents to a side that have scored 30 times in 24 league matches this season.

The Owls boss has a formidable reputation in youth football in the Midlands having spent much of his career coaching at West Brom.

The reports state that Wednesday face a battle to bring Archer in.

Sheffield Wednesday-linked Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer scored against Chelsea earlier this season.

Manager Steven Gerrard is said to be a big fan of the youngster and with Keinan Davis and Wesley out on loan, Archer is the next striker in line behind Villa's senior men Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.