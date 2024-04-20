Sheffield Wednesday title hopes alive and well as youngsters begin Sheffield United preparations
The young Owls were in action away at Colchester United on Friday evening, putting them to the sword with a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals from Gui Siqueira and Bruno Fernandes (x2).
It was a win that took them to 51 points from 27 games and increased their impressive winning streak, they now have to turn their attentions to next week’s game against fellow challengers – and local rivals – Sheffield United.
Wednesday are three points clear of the Blades as things stand, however they have played three more games and will be desperate to get one over on the team in red and white next Thursday in order to take a step closer to a top two finish in the Professional Development League North.
Birmingham City currently sit in second place, two points behind Andy Holdsworth’s side, and it’s looking like a three-horse race for the play-off spots that will see them take on the top two in the PDL South for crown of overall winner.
On top of the result itself there was also good news for young Wednesday man, Sean Fusire, who made his first appearance back after a long injury lay-off, and he’ll be eager to play his part in the games against United, Swansea City and Ipswich Town after making his comeback in a cameo appearance in Colchester.