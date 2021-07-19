Sheffield Wednesday tipped to chase new 'keeper, Everton close in on ex-Chelsea man

A host of first team players left the Owls following their relegation to League One, but Wednesday have brought in some quality replacement, with the likes of full-back Jaden Brown and midfielder Dennis Adeniran being snapped up so far.

Meanwhile, Darren Moore's side were back in pre-season friendly action last weekend, and lost 2-0 to Championship side Barnsley.

One positive for the Owls was the return of key defender Dominic Iorfa, who said: “It’s been a long time coming but great to be back out there with a little run-out at the end so hopefully I can build on that from here.

“My body feels fine, it’s been quite a while since I had the surgery so now, it’s a case of building up my fitness, building up that base. I’ve been involved in training but now it’s the match fitness, that’s completely different.

“I’ve been pushing, I’ve been in the gaffer’s ear and he gave me a run-out and I’ve come through with no issues, no complaints, so it’s all positive.”

Next up, Wednesday take on West Bromwich Albion tomorrow afternoon, and should face a tough test against a side who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the EFL, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

