Sheffield Wednesday tie key man Josh Windass down to new deal

The 27-year-old former Wigan Athletic man, who signed for the club for a fee believed to be in the region of £500k ahead of the 2019/20 season, has opted to extend his stay at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

Windass, who was the Owls’ top goalscorer last season, has been of interest to a number of Championship clubs this summer. Wednesday knocked back two bids from Millwall, one believed to have been in the region of £1m.

He suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery during preseason and it was understood that despite that, some clubs were keeping tabs on him longer-term.

Sheffield Wednesday key man Josh Windass has secured a new contract.

But the bustling forward has now committed his future to the Hillsborough club.

Speaking as his new deal was unveiled, the Hull-born forward spoke of his ambition to help get Wednesday promoted and described the fans’ role in making the club the place he sees his future.

“I’m really pleased to get this done,” Windass told swfc.co.uk.

“I feel settled here, the manager is great and it’s one of the best dressing rooms I’ve played in.

“Promotion is want we want this year and that’s our expectation, we aren’t scared of saying it.