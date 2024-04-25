Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls announced a sell-out of tickets for the match earlier this week, with over 30,000 expected at the game for the third time this season. The Baggies’ travelling support have also sold out their 2,400 away allocation, who will be based in the upper tier of the West Stand.

Now Wednesday have released a further 1,250 tickets in the lower tier after talks with the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which covers stadium safety as part of Sheffield City Council.

The match will be the final Hillsborough clash of the campaign and comes as Wednesday continue their fight against relegation from the Championship. A 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday moved Danny Röhl’s men out of the relegation zone for the first time since August, where they sit a point ahead of Birmingham City and two ahead of Huddersfield Town as those two sides meet this weekend.