Sheffield Wednesday fans have sold out their ticket allocation for the upcoming trip to Charlton Athletic.

Wednesdayites selling out away ends is nothing new, with Owls fans well-known for their impressive following on the road, and this game was always expected to be the same as Henrik Pedersen’s men return to action in the Championship following the international break. It was confirmed by the club on Monday that all tickets had now been sold.

“Tickets for the Owls’ trip to Charlton on Saturday have sold out,” they said. “Wednesday resume in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend following the recent international break. Our allocation of 3,129 at The Valley has been sold and supporters should note there will be no pay on the day facility in the capital. Thank you for your support.”

What’s interesting about this one, is the juxtaposition of the following fixture... Wednesday face the Addicks on Saturday before returning to Hillsborough on Wednesday to take on Middlesbrough in a game that has been earmarked for a full boycott by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust.

Fans, even those who have already paid for season tickets this season, have been urged not to attend as part of the protests against owner, Dejphon Chansiri, and very low crowd is to be expected.

The lowest attendance at a Wednesday league game during Chansiri’s time at the club was 18,581 against MK Dons back in November 2021, and attendances haven’t really fallen below that since the early stages of the 2011/12 season. But that could change next week as thousands of Wednesdayites stay away from their beloved S6.

While an accurate attendance is unlikely to be announced given that season ticket-holders will probably be counted even if they don’t attend, it will be obvious to those watching how low the attendance figure has sunk. It’s looking likely to be the lowest-attended league game of the entire Chansiri era. At West Brom away, though, on November 1st - expect a packed out away end once again.

Wednesday take on Charlton on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.