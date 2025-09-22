Over 2,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans are expected to make the trip to Birmingham City later this month.

The Owls finally got their first win of the season over the weekend with a massive away performance down at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park, with Barry Bannan and George Brown getting the goals to secure a 2-0 victory that went some way to lifting the mood after a torrid few months at Hillsborough.

Through good times and bad, Wednesdayites have done their bit when travelling to games away from home, and it’s become an even bigger part of things now given the continued boycott of home games in protest against owner, Dejphon Chansiri, as he maintains ownership of the club. A hefty following was present for the win at Pompey, and the same is expected at St. Andrews on September 30th.

How many tickets have Sheffield Wednesday got for Birmingham City away?

Their allocation for the evening encounter has now been confirmed, with the club saying, The Owls travel to Birmingham City on Tuesday 30th September (7.45pm) in the Sky Bet Championship and ticket details have been confirmed. We have an allocation of 2,003 for this all-ticket fixture... This game is digital tickets only for away supporters. Those who book tickets will receive a PDF with a confirmation email. The PDF can be displayed on a phone or printed out.”

Wednesday lost their last visit to Birmingham as they were beaten 2-1 in November 2023, but won the trip before that 1-0 in October 2020. Henrik Pedersen will be hoping to end a five-year wait for victory at St. Andrews as the Owls go in search of more vital points in their battle for survival.

Before that, however, there’s another home game to deal with as Queens Park Rangers come to town, and there could be a Hillsborough return for Ben Hamer after he went straight onto the QPR bench over the weekend following his switch to Loftus Road last week.

