Sheffield Wednesday ticket update with another sellout expected

Not too many Sheffield Wednesday fans will have the chance to make the trip to Oxford United next month.

The Owls take on Oxford at the Kassam Stadium on December 14th in the fourth of seven matches to play before the end of the year, and it has been confirmed that the club have been given an allocation of 1,471 tickets for the game - only a few seats fewer than they were given when they met there last year. They go on sale on Monday and are likely to sell out quickly.

It has already been confirmed that Wednesdayites have snapped up all of the available tickets for the games against Hull City (2,286) and Derby County (3,111) as they continue a trend that has been going on for a long time, and it would be a big shock to see them not follow suit in Oxfordshire.

Wednesday do have five games still to play between now and then, however, three of them on home soil, and Danny Röhl will be desperate to see his side pick up plenty of points as they seek to end the year on a high by climbing up the Championship table as much as possible - and giving their fans something to shout about along the way.

First up is a visit from Cardiff City on Saturday as the two teams do battle at Hillsborough in a 12.30pm kick off, and with the Bluebirds having not won an away game since beating Birmingham City back in April, it is the hosts who are the favourites for victory in this one.