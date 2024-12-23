Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry City have offered a hugely increased ticket allocation to Sheffield Wednesday for their FA Cup game next month.

Wednesday will take on the Sky Blues in the third round of the FA Cup early next year as the two sides meet once again after last year’s tie at the CBS Arena, and Danny Röhl will be hoping for a better result this time out as they seek to progress in the competition.

And it looks like a large Owls contingent will be heading over to the Midlands for the tie as well, with Coventry having offered the club a huge increase on their previous allocation from their Championship meeting earlier in the season, going from 3,000 tickets to almost 5,000.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls travel to Coventry City on Saturday 11 January (6.00pm) in the Emirates FA Cup and ticket details are as follows... SWFC have been allocated 4,900 tickets for this fixture which is ALL TICKET.”

Tickets went on sale this morning at 9am, and will reach general sale on December 31st unless they sell out beforehand - which is entirely possible given how well Wednesday fans have travelled in recent years.

Wednesdayites have already filled their allocations for their two upcoming league games against Middlesbrough and Preston North End, and you’d think the same will be said for their first away game of 2025 - against Leeds United - whenever those tickets go on sale as well.

Röhl’s side are back in action against Boro on Boxing Day, and will be hoping to keep up their impressive form by adding another three points to their tally for the season and closing the gap on the top six even more.