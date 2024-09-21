Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday fans could have their biggest away trip of the season coming up next month against Coventry City.

Wednesday have travelled well in recent years, selling out plenty of allocations on the road as fans headed out all over the country to cheer on the Owls in both League One and the Championship. However some trips have obviously been bigger than others.

It has now been confirmed that their clash with Coventry has the potential to be their busiest away end of the 2024/25 campaign so far, with the Sky Blues becoming the first team this season to give them 3,000 tickets - they go on sale on Monday morning, with general sale beginning on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said on their website this week, “The Owls travel to Coventry on Saturday 5 October (3.00pm) in the Sky Bet Championship and ticket details have been confirmed. SWFC have an allocation of 3,000 for this all-ticket fixture.”

This ticket news comes as tickets to the clash with Bristol City draw closer to selling out, with jut a handful left available for the game at Ashton Gate at the time of writing. With an allocation of 2,503 that game will be their biggest following of the campaign to date, until a few days later when they head to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Wednesday will, of course, be hoping to be back to winning ways by the time those two away games roll around, with a trip to Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on the cards today before they play host to West Bromwich Albion next Saturday.