Sheffield Wednesday ticket details revealed for rare away day trip

There was a point where Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool were playing each other quite regularly...

Wednesday and the Tangerines faced off 14 times between 2008 and 2015, with the Owls winning seven of those games, but when Danny Röhl’s side travel to Bloomfield Road this month it was be the first time that the two teams will meet in any competition for almost a decade.

March 2015 was the last time, a clash that saw Lewis McGugan get the winner in a 1-0 victory, and the Wednesday boss would no doubt take a similar result this time around given that he’s once again expected to shuffle the pack from the XI that he put out in the 3-0 defeat to Millwall before the international break.

It has been confirmed that 2,133 Wednesdayites can attend the game, all of which are expected to be sold, with the first phase of sales beginning earlier this morning at 9am. Owls fans have sold out all of their away trips in 2024/25 so far.

This tie has the potential to be an intriguing contest given that the hosts have recently appointed former Owls boss, Steve Bruce, as manager and have ex-Wednesday striker, Jordan Rhodes, likely to lead the line. Ashley Fletcher, another striker recently at S6, is suspended and won’t be able to feature.

Wednesday and Blackpool lock horns at 7.45pm on September 17th, but before that Röhl’s men play host to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship once the international break comes to an end.