Over 3,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans are expected to make the trip down to Southampton next month for one of the longest away days of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls fans have travelled well this season despite the problems off the field under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, and now that he’s gone they’ll be heading to away grounds around the country with only one goal in mind - to cheer on their team.

Banners calling for Chansiri’s exit and chants doing the same will be a thing of the past, and instead the travelling fans can focus on those that are giving their all out on the field. It’s expected that there will be a packed out away end at West Bromwich Albion this weekend, and a big crowd at Hillsborough a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Wednesday Podcast Interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes chat - new episodes every week. ▶ Subscribe on YouTube

Now it has been confirmed that the Owls have been given an allocation of 3,008 tickets for the trip to Southampton on November 1st, and it’s likely that once more there will be no room to spare despite the long jaunt down to the south coast - which happens to be the second longest trip of the season after Portsmouth.

Ticket sales will begin tomorrow morning at 9am for season ticket holders with 750 of more ticket priority points, and general sale will start on November 3rd if there are any left by that point. It’s an ‘all-ticket fixture’.

Wednesday’s chances of staying in the Championship took a major hit when they went into administration, and they now find themselves on -6 points, however the bigger picture is the fact that a new life without Chansiri at the helm has now begun.