Sheffield Wednesday ticket allocation revealed for first away fixture of 2024/25

Sheffield Wednesday have been given an allocation of over 2,000 tickets for their first away trip of the new season away at Hull City.

The Owls return to competitive action this coming weekend when they play host to Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on Sunday, with the Pilgrims visiting S6 for a 4pm kickoff in what will be the first of many televised fixtures.

And Danny Röhl’s outfit will be in action again just a few days later when this year’s Carabao Cup competition kicks off, taking on Hull at MKM Stadium on Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, as they seek to book their spot in the next round of this season’s edition of the League Cup.

Today it was revealed that the Owls have been given 2,286 seats for the fixture in East Yorkshire, however with the midweek game being shown on Sky Football it remains to be seen how many Wednesdayites will end up making the trip over to HU3.

It will also be interesting to see what sort of side Röhl decides to field against the Tigers given that the two sides face off just three days after Wednesday’s Championship opener, and with a trip to Sunderland following at the end of the same week to make it three matches in eight days.

Sales began at 10am this morning for those with the highest amount of priority points, and will go on general sale on Thursday afternoon should enough remain available.

The Owls have lost their last three trips to Hull in the league, however did win their last cup game against them when the two sides met in the League Cup way back in 1979.