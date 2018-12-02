Sheffield Wednesday: Three ups and one down from the Owls’ 4-2 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday fell to heavy away defeat at mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

Danny Graham (3) and Bradley Dack tore the Owls apart as Jos Luhukay’s side slipped to a sixth loss in their last eight Championship outings.

Here were the highs and lows.

GREAT AWAY BACKING

Wednesday's fans travelled in their numbers, taking over 3,500 supporters to Ewood Park. The fans turned up and sang their hearts out, but the side served up another inept defensive performance. As Owls legend Chris Waddle pointed out post-match, the club’s fans “deserve better”. Many Wednesdayites feel boss Jos Luhukay is not getting the best out of the tools at his disposal.

LUCAS JOAO’S STUNNER

The Portugal international added another spectacular goal to his impressive catalogue. Joao, who spent time on loan at Blackburn in 2017, drilled a ferocious right foot shot past David Raya to hand the Owls a lifeline in the second half. It was a typical Joao strike out of nothing. It also means Wednesday have scored more goals from outside the box (10) than any other side in the division.

TEAM SHOW CUTTING EDGE

Wednesday have only managed three shots on target in their last two fixtures but scored on three occasions. That’s a marked improvement regarding their efficiency in front of goal and offers them some hope for the future. It was only the second time the Owls have scored more than once since October 7 when they defeated Bristol City.

MAJOR DEFENSIVE ISSUES

Luhukay’s team were all over the place as a defensive unit. There were was no leadership, organisation or fight in the opening 45 minutes. Although Wednesday improved after the restart, they always looked vulnerable to the counter attack. Bradley Dack was influential, pulling the strings between the midfield and attack, and the forward provided the ammunition for Danny Graham.