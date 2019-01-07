Sheffield Wednesday: This is the ball number Owls fans need to look out for in tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw

Sheffield Wednesday are still in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup following their 0-0 draw against Luton Town on Saturday at Hillsborough.

Although the Owls will need to win their replay at Kenilworth Road next week in order to progress, all eyes will turn to tonight’s draw to see who might lie in wait in the next round.

Owls Steven Fletcher up against Town's Alan McCormack. Pic Steve Ellis

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew and his Wednesday players will find out who they could face at the next stage of the competition after tonight’s third round tie between Premier League outfits Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, which will be televised on BBC One.

Fourth-round matches will be played on the weekend of January 26, with Monday night’s draw due to be conducted by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane and ex-Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £180,000 payout if they progress from round four.

The all important number for Owls fans to look out for is ball five.

Here’s the full list of ball numbers for the draw:

1 Bolton Wanderers

2 Millwall

3 Gillingham

4 Brentford

5 Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

6 Manchester United

7 Everton

8 Tottenham Hotspur

9 Doncaster Rovers

10 Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

11 Chelsea

12 Crystal Palace

13 Derby County or Southampton

14 Accrington Stanley

15 Bristol City

16 Newport County

17 Oldham Athletic

18 Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City

19 Arsenal

20 Manchester City

21 Brighton and Hove Albion

22 West Ham United

23 Woking or Watford

24 Burnley

25 Queens Park Rangers

26 Barnet

27 Portsmouth

28 AFC Wimbledon

29 West Bromwich Albion

30 Middlesbrough

31 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool

32 Swansea City