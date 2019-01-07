Sheffield Wednesday: This is the ball number Owls fans need to look out for in tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw

Sheffield Wednesday are still in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup following their 0-0 draw against Luton Town on Saturday at Hillsborough.
Although the Owls will need to win their replay at Kenilworth Road next week in order to progress, all eyes will turn to tonight’s draw to see who might lie in wait in the next round.
Caretaker manager Steve Agnew and his Wednesday players will find out who they could face at the next stage of the competition after tonight’s third round tie between Premier League outfits Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, which will be televised on BBC One.
Fourth-round matches will be played on the weekend of January 26, with Monday night’s draw due to be conducted by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane and ex-Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.
At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £180,000 payout if they progress from round four.
The all important number for Owls fans to look out for is ball five.
Here’s the full list of ball numbers for the draw:
1 Bolton Wanderers
2 Millwall
3 Gillingham
4 Brentford
5 Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town
6 Manchester United
7 Everton
8 Tottenham Hotspur
9 Doncaster Rovers
10 Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
11 Chelsea
12 Crystal Palace
13 Derby County or Southampton
14 Accrington Stanley
15 Bristol City
16 Newport County
17 Oldham Athletic
18 Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City
19 Arsenal
20 Manchester City
21 Brighton and Hove Albion
22 West Ham United
23 Woking or Watford
24 Burnley
25 Queens Park Rangers
26 Barnet
27 Portsmouth
28 AFC Wimbledon
29 West Bromwich Albion
30 Middlesbrough
31 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool
32 Swansea City