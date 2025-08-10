Sheffield Wednesday have revealed their new third shirt for 2025/26, complete with retro Owl badge.

Wednesdayites have been deperate to see the return of the stylised badge that came into being in the 1970s after being designed by Robert Walker, who was then a 19 year old art and design student at Granville College in Rotherham. The club teased its return last season, and now have revealed shown it for the first time, confirming that it will be worn at King Power Stadium this afternoon against Leicester City.

A statement from the club on Sunday said, “The Owls were delighted to reveal the 2025/26 Third Kit this morning, which the team will be wearing for the first time this season against Leicester today. Announced last season and offered initially as a pre-order following feedback from our Supporters Engagement Panel, a modern version of the iconic retro Owl sits boldly on the shirt.

The Sheffield Wednesday shirt details

#SWFC will wear their new third kit against Leicester City this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6oq5l441ET — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 10, 2025

“The Third Kit blends tradition with modern performance. Featuring a classic polo collar, the shirt pairs a crisp white base with fine blue pinstripes and detailing. Subtle tonal graphics add depth and character, maintaining consistency through all three shirts this season.

“The main body is manufactured from Eco fabric – a lightweight material with a refined finish that recalls the sleek style of 1990s football shirts. Breathable mesh inserts ensure optimum ventilation, keeping players cool and comfortable when performance matters most.

“Supporters who made a pre-order will have their shirts dispatched on Monday evening to arrive later next week, while sales information for the remainder will be announced in due course.”

The Owls face Leicester at 4.30pm this afternoon as their 2025/26 campaign gets underway, with Henrik Pedersen hoping to get off to a good start in his first game in charge.

