New boss Steve Bruce is refusing to underestimate the threat relegation-threatened Ipswich Town will pose in his first match in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tractor Boys, who entertain the Owls tomorrow, are bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety, having recorded just three Championship victories this season.

Paul Lambert replaced Paul Hurst at Portman Road at the end of October but the Scot has lost 10 of his 15 matches in charge.

Bruce, who could hand debuts to deadline-day signings Dominic Iorfa, Lazaar Achraf and Rolando Aarons, said: "It is always difficult at Ipswich. They are fighting for their lives.

"They have put up a bit of a fight over the last few weeks and changed the team around from what it was three to four months ago. They have brought one or two players in.

"Ipswich are a another club with history, tradition and support. They have won European Cups and FA Cups but they find themselves at the wrong end of the Championship, which is sad."

Wednesday will fancy their chances of putting a good run together over the coming weeks. Five of the six teams the Owls play in February are currently in the bottom half of the division.

Bruce joked: "It is why I waited until February (to take charge of the team)! I honestly believe you can never write the script in the Championship. There are no games that are given and that is the beauty of it.

"I have always said that the reason why players play in the Championship is that they go up and down a bit. You can see a good player play well one week and then you see them play the following week and think 'now I'm not sure' and that's why they play at this level. The really top players stay at Premier League level and consistently perform.

"I don't think there is a given in the Championship at all. It will be a difficult game and when (Paul) Lambert is in charge, you always know what you are going to get. You know teams are going to be up and at you and we will have to expect that."