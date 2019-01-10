Sheffield Wednesday: These are the clubs that have bought the most players from the Owls Sheffield Wednesday have produced plenty of talent over the years and have seen players move on to clubs big and small. Here's a look at where the Owls have sent the most players on loan and permanent moves in the last ten seasons... 1. Aberdeen - two players Nicky Weaver joined Aberdeen on a free transfer after leaving Wednesday, and Mark Reynolds was loaned north of the border twice before signing permanently. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Millwall - three players The Lions signed Mark Beevers (twice) on loan, and Stephen Bywater and Darren Purse on free transfers. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Barnsley - three players Chris O'Grady and Joe Wildsmith were sent on loan moves to Barnsley, while Adam Davies joined on a free transfer. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Preston North End - four players Preston signed Chris Kirkland, Marnick Vermijl and Stevie May from the Owls. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3