Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday: These are the clubs that have bought the most players from the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have produced plenty of talent over the years and have seen players move on to clubs big and small.

Here's a look at where the Owls have sent the most players on loan and permanent moves in the last ten seasons...

Nicky Weaver joined Aberdeen on a free transfer after leaving Wednesday, and Mark Reynolds was loaned north of the border twice before signing permanently.

1. Aberdeen - two players

The Lions signed Mark Beevers (twice) on loan, and Stephen Bywater and Darren Purse on free transfers.

2. Millwall - three players

Chris O'Grady and Joe Wildsmith were sent on loan moves to Barnsley, while Adam Davies joined on a free transfer.

3. Barnsley - three players

Preston signed Chris Kirkland, Marnick Vermijl and Stevie May from the Owls.

4. Preston North End - four players

