The Canadian international, who like each of Wednesday’s loan cohort has a recall clause in the terms of his loan deal, kickstarted his time at S6 on Tuesday evening with a man of the match display against Sunderland.

Corbeanu, 19, had previously spoken of a ‘disappointing’ start to life with the club with injuries and lack of selection having hampered those early weeks.

But in his first senior club start he claimed a goal and an assist and speaking to The Star, made clear his determination to see out the season with the Owls despite those Midlands reports.

Asked how much he wanted to see out the season with Wednesday he said emphatically: “Of course. That's the goal.

“I came here on a season long-loan and that is what I want. I want to stay here for the season.

“I want to prove myself here and that's what I want to do.”

Corbeanu was substituted late on in Tuesday’s match-up and received a standing ovation from the Hillsborough crowd for a devastating display. The youngster said he is enjoying the step-up to senior men’s football and appreciates the hard work starts now in terms of kicking on from the match.

“I want to do my best every time I step on to the pitch,” he said.

“There is a very good changing room here for me to flourish.

“Obviously, being the youngest here, I feel new to everything and I am getting used to all the guys but they are a wonderful group.”

Next up for Wednesday is the visit of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, a clash that Corbeanu feels will be met by extra motivation from his side thanks to their heaviest defeat of the season back in September.

“Revenge is the best word,” he said. “They beat us by three goals last time and that gives us extra motivation.

“It is at Hillsborough and we are going to have our fans with us.