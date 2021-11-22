Sheffield Wednesday: The two players Darren Moore hopes can push Owls up the table
Darren Moore is hoping Sheffield Wednesday can build on Saturday’s win over Accrington when they take on MK Dons at Hillsborough on Tuesday.
And he has pointed to two very key players in that weekend success whose return to fitness helped bring something back to the side that Moore admitted had been lacking for a few weeks.
Jack Hunt played with a protective cast on his wrist after suffering an injury in training last week but played a big role on Saturday. So, too, did Massimo Luongo, whose performance in the middle of the park provided, along with Hunt at right back, ‘a balance’ that the Owls were missing as players filled-in in unfamiliar positions.
Moore said ahead of the visit of fifth-placed MK Dons: “What I liked most about us [at Accrington] was that we were always in contention with the ball so the units were tighter.
"Every time there was a transition - attacking, we were up the pitch, defending we found our shape quickly.
"That was helped maybe with the balance more of Jack Hunt being at right back and Massimo Luongo being in midfield and that allowed [Barry Bannan] to get higher up the pitch. When that happens there's more of a better balance to the team.
"Hopefully over the next few weeks we'll get one or two more back of the injury table and see a bit more balance in the team.”
Moore isn’t expecting any more players to come back into the squad for Tuesday, though Marvin Johnson will return to the training pitch at the end of this week.