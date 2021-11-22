And he has pointed to two very key players in that weekend success whose return to fitness helped bring something back to the side that Moore admitted had been lacking for a few weeks.

Jack Hunt played with a protective cast on his wrist after suffering an injury in training last week but played a big role on Saturday. So, too, did Massimo Luongo, whose performance in the middle of the park provided, along with Hunt at right back, ‘a balance’ that the Owls were missing as players filled-in in unfamiliar positions.

Moore said ahead of the visit of fifth-placed MK Dons: “What I liked most about us [at Accrington] was that we were always in contention with the ball so the units were tighter.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hunt (right) was back in the Sheffield Wednesday side for Saturday's win at Accrington Pic Steve Ellis

"Every time there was a transition - attacking, we were up the pitch, defending we found our shape quickly.

"That was helped maybe with the balance more of Jack Hunt being at right back and Massimo Luongo being in midfield and that allowed [Barry Bannan] to get higher up the pitch. When that happens there's more of a better balance to the team.

"Hopefully over the next few weeks we'll get one or two more back of the injury table and see a bit more balance in the team.”