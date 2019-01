But what can Wednesdayites expect from Bruce in the transfer market? Here's a look at how he's splashed the cash over the years...

1. Asamoah Gyan - 16m The most expensive of Bruce's signings at 16million, Ghanaian Gyan joined Sunderland from Stade Rennais in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Michael Turner - 13.6m Turner was another big-money signing for Bruce at Sunderland - the defender is also a former Sheffield Wednesday player. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Abel Hernandez - 12m The bronze medal for big Bruce buys goes to Hernandez, who joined Hull from Palermo for a cool 12million in 2014. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Darren Bent - 11.8m The experienced striker joined Bruce at the Black Cats from Tottenham for 11.8million. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more