Sheffield Wednesday: The statistic that shows why the Owls cannot afford to concede first against Hull City

Conceding first has been Sheffield Wednesday’s downfall this season.

At least that’s what the numbers show in a new study by bookmaker bwin, who have assessed every match and player in the Championship this season and found that the Owls had one of the worst recovery rates in the league after going a goal down.

Owls Michael Hector in action against Luton Town. Pic Steve Ellis

The Owls had the third worst record in the Championship for winning points from losing positions with only three points won from 13 matches where they have conceded first.

Only Bolton (two points from 15 matches) and Wigan (one point in 14 matches) have worse records.

Wednesday look like they’re improving defensively, however, with three clean sheets in their last five matches – so coming from behind might not be something they have to worry about at all.

Unsurprisingly league leaders Leeds have the best record in the division, having recovered an impressive 17 points from the 13 times they have gone a goal down.

Promotion challengers West Brom and Derby have the next best records, having also picked up 17 points from losing positions but they both did it in 14 matches.

Wednesday’s chances of taking home all three points against in-form Hull on Saturday might just improve if Eric Lichaj is on the pitch for the Tigers.

Lichaj is a bad luck charm for Hull – they win 19 per cent less matches when he is in the team.