Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan midfielder, Shea Charles, has won two gongs at this evening’s Star Football Awards.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles has proven to be a fantastic signing for the Owls this season, playing an almost ever-present role in Danny Röhl’s side over the course of the campaign, playing in every single Championship game since his debut back in August. He’s also shown his versatility along the way, playing in numerous midfield roles as well as in defence.

The 21-year-old will play his final game for Wednesday this coming weekend when Röhl and his side head over to Watford for the last game of 2024/25, and he’ll no doubt get a big send-off on the back of the work that he’s done whilst donning the Owls’ colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season

Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season, Shea Charles | SWFC

It is those performances that led to the Northern Ireland international being chosen as our Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season by our two SWFC writers, while he also scooped the Young Player of the Season award as well.

Charles’ local award comes the day after he narrowly missed out on winning the EFL’s Championship Young Player of the Month, however he did win the club’s Player of the Season - as voted by the supporters - over the weekend. The amount of recognition he’s received is testament to the impact that he’s made in South Yorkshire.

The former Manchester City youngster is expected to play a bit role at Southampton next season as he returns to his parent club following their relegation from the Premier League, and there’s one stadium in particular that he’s set to get a very warm welcome.