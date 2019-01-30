Sheffield Wednesday: The records Steve Bruce goes up against - how every Owls manager of the last 30 years got on
Steve Bruce is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday with his official unveiling as new boss coming on Thursday.
He will become the 34th permanent Owls manager, with half of those coming in the past 30 years alone. Here is how each of the managers since 1989 have got on in the Hillsborough hot-seat...
1. Jos Luhukay
From January 2018 to December 2018'Matches: 42 - Wins: 13 - Defeats: 12 - Draws: 17 - Win %: 30.95
freelance
2. Carlos Carvalhal
From June 2015 - December 2017'Matches: 131 - Wins: 56 - Defeats: 37 - Draws: 38 - Win %: 42.75
Steve Ellis
freelance
3. Stuart Gray
From December 2013 - June 2015'Matches: 68 - Wins: 26 - Defeats: 19 - Draws: 23 - Win %: 38.24
Steve Ellis
freelance
4. Dave Jones
From March 2012 to December 2013'Matches: 81 - Wins: 29 - Defeats: 30 - Draws: 22 - Win %: 35.80
Steve Ellis
freelance
View more