Steve Bruce

Sheffield Wednesday: The records Steve Bruce goes up against - how every Owls manager of the last 30 years got on

Steve Bruce is on his way to Sheffield Wednesday with his official unveiling as new boss coming on Thursday.

He will become the 34th permanent Owls manager, with half of those coming in the past 30 years alone. Here is how each of the managers since 1989 have got on in the Hillsborough hot-seat...

1. Jos Luhukay

From January 2018 to December 2018'Matches: 42 - Wins: 13 - Defeats: 12 - Draws: 17 - Win %: 30.95
2. Carlos Carvalhal

From June 2015 - December 2017'Matches: 131 - Wins: 56 - Defeats: 37 - Draws: 38 - Win %: 42.75
3. Stuart Gray

From December 2013 - June 2015'Matches: 68 - Wins: 26 - Defeats: 19 - Draws: 23 - Win %: 38.24
4. Dave Jones

From March 2012 to December 2013'Matches: 81 - Wins: 29 - Defeats: 30 - Draws: 22 - Win %: 35.80
