Sheffield Wednesday: The records Steve Bruce goes up against - how every Owls manager of the last 30 years got on

He will become the 34th permanent Owls manager, with half of those coming in the past 30 years alone. Here is how each of the managers since 1989 have got on in the Hillsborough hot-seat...

1. Jos Luhukay From January 2018 to December 2018'Matches: 42 - Wins: 13 - Defeats: 12 - Draws: 17 - Win %: 30.95

2. Carlos Carvalhal From June 2015 - December 2017'Matches: 131 - Wins: 56 - Defeats: 37 - Draws: 38 - Win %: 42.75 Steve Ellis

3. Stuart Gray From December 2013 - June 2015'Matches: 68 - Wins: 26 - Defeats: 19 - Draws: 23 - Win %: 38.24 Steve Ellis

4. Dave Jones From March 2012 to December 2013'Matches: 81 - Wins: 29 - Defeats: 30 - Draws: 22 - Win %: 35.80 Steve Ellis

