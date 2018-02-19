Sheffield Wednesday: The Owls star who is progressing well from injury

It is safe to say Jos Luhukay is looking forward to being able to call upon Owls star Tom Lees.

The centre-half is edging closer to a first-team return after recovering from groin surgery. He completed the full 90 minutes in the Owls’ development match at home to Hull City today.

Defender Tom Lees

Luhukay, the Wednesday chief, told the Star: “Tom has made very good progress.

“He has trained so intensively, not just with us but also in the gym.

“Tom is an unbelievably strong person with character. He has a very intensive work ethic.

“He’s on a very good direction and we hope in the next weeks he’s an option for us. Every training (session) and game is helping him to come back to his next level.”

Lees is happy to be back playing again following a three-month injury lay-off. His last senior outing came in November against Ipswich Town.

Luhukay is refusing to rush Lees’ comeback.

“I’m always a little bit careful of saying he will be okay for Saturday or the week after,” he said. “We look day to day and on a week by week basis. He must also have a very good feeling.”

Midfielder Almen Abdi played an hour versus the Tigers. The Swiss international, who has been a huge disappointment since moving to Hillsborough, has not featured since coming on as a half-time substitute at Brentford on December 30.

