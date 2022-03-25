Berahino is on international duty while Windass has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring issue.

It seems likely Lee Gregory will take one spot, but with who? Let’s take a look at Moore’s options..

Callum Paterson?

Sheffield Wednesday forward Florian Kamberi has shown glimpses of his potential in his time at S6.

It seems the most obvious option; Paterson and Gregory have similar attributes in some ways, but they are very different in terms of their movement and how they go about getting into goalscoring positions.

Paterson is in good form, having scored four goals in his last six matches, and came through a minor injury concern during Saturday’s draw with Gillingham with Moore reporting he’d shaken off a knock to his ankle.

Florian Kamberi or Sylla Sow?

The pair were handed an opportunity to impress in the midweek under-23s defeat to Ipswich Town. Reports suggest it was an opportunity they didn’t take.

Both players have had little runs in the side but haven’t been able to maintain consistency, though Kamberi offered a run of three goals in as many matches back in November.

They’re different players; Kamberi is closer to Gregory in terms of his movement and work rate while Sow operates between the lines in the style of a wide player.

It will be interesting to see if their under-23 run-out was an effort to sharpen them up ahead of the run-in, or whether it was an indication that they aren’t in Moore’s plans this weekend.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing?

It remains to be seen just how much a full week’s training had advanced his match fitness after only recently having come back from an injury lay-off, but it could well be that – if he is fit for a start – Mendez-Laing is used as a second striker.

He was used there on occasion before his time on the sidelines and Moore spoke of utilising his pace in the final third.

A system change?

You can’t see it at this stage of the season, can you?

But with Windass’ return postponed and the left-footed centre-half Moore values so much also on the treatment table, could there be a shock switch back to a 4-2-3-1 or similar?