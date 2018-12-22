Sheffield Wednesday: “The nerves are there but we have a chance to change that”

Have your say

Lee Bullen admits Sheffield Wednesday's players need to overcome their Hillsborough nerves later today.

The Owls host Preston North End in the middle of a poor slump in form.

Owls first team Coach Lee Bullen..........Pic Steve Ellis

Bullen, in caretaker charge following the dismissal of head coach Jos Luhukay, wants the team to shed the nerves that have dogged them this season.

Wednesday have won just six matches this season - all by a single goal margin.

Speaking before the departure of Luhukay was confirmed, Bullen said: "The nervousness is there and I'd be stupid to say anything less.

"It's understandable but it can change.

"The players have an opportunity to change it.

"It's down to belief in each other and your teammates around you.

"I've been there (as a player) when itHillsborough has been bouncing and when it's been tough.

"I was never the best player but I thought I had a strong enough character.

"One of the biggest frustrations for the fans is they know these players are a lot better than they've shown.

"We've got to continue to believe these players can turn things around."

