Sheffield Wednesday, the mystery of possibility and why January could be key

Oh I just don’t know. At this stage, nobody does. Are Sheffield Wednesday destined for the warm and cosy duvet of midtable safety and the quiet building for another day, or are they going to strap on the moonboots and head out into the blizzard of end-of-season chaos once more?

They sit in midtable, five points from the play-off places and seven from the trio of doom. Afternoons in this still-early campaign they’ve looked like a team that might be set for another battle at the bottom - and on others they’ve looked like a team that could maybe push on to be part of the ‘other conversation’. At this stage, it suggests their current placing has them about right.

And that would be alright, wouldn’t it? In the grand scheme of things, a midtable finish for this Sheffield Wednesday side would do many just fine. They’d be another transfer window closer to what they want to become and a few months further down the line towards what Danny Röhl wants them to be. We’d all be spared the toe-curl chaos of end of season’s past; each of their last four games have gone down to the last kick in one way or another. Following this football club is not good for your health.

In recent months, anyone unwise enough to ask me where the Owls will finish up in mid-May has been on the receiving end of a rambling explanation of midtable destiny. Themes touched upon were no surprise; inconsistency, moments of silliness, a lack of fizz and fire going forward.

But there’s something about these last two games that’s just made me dare to wonder. Cardiff City and Hull City are two teams with obvious problems and frankly Wednesday should have wiped the floor with both. But there was something different in the way Röhl’s team have behaved in possession since the international break - up until the final touch of course. There’s more purpose on the ball, a touch more zip. And they’re creating chances.

Over the last few weeks, the defensive stats are improved, the xG up. Box entries, final third stuff. All that. The curve is moving upwards. They just need to finish their chances.

In a division hardly bursting with rampant result cards outside the parachute payment party, you just wonder if there’s a little something coming to the boil. If Wednesday can find the verve to put the thing in the net with a higher hit-rate - they won’t get as many chances so often over the next few weeks - then momentum is there to be clawed at. After a home draw and an away win against a club knee-deep in smelly stuff, nobody is getting carried away. But there’s something there. In this league, you never know. Their run of fixtures up to Christmas is relentless but reasonable.

And that would take them into January. Röhl has spoken about a desire to bring in players that are able to inject new life into their season, with Premier League loanees a target market. Last January saw James Beadle, Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo brought in and change their survival credentials - what odds something similar happening again? Two players of Shea Charles’ impact would not come cheap, but they’d also change the complexion of Wednesday’s campaign.

Football is a sport of moods. Defeat at Derby County this weekend is perfectly possible given the Rams strong home record this season and this rambling suggestion of a whiff of possibility would all of a sudden seem a little misguided.

Midtable would be great. Stress-free, that quiet building. But there’s always a chance of chaos with Sheffield Wednesday and you can bet your house Röhl won’t be thinking that way. Put a good run together before the winter window and there might just be something to have a dart at. Maybe. Moonboots at the ready?

Oh hell. Not again.