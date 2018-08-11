Sheffield Wednesday: The latest on Keiren Westwood's Owls future

Keiren Westwood's days at Sheffield Wednesday look numbered after Jos Luhukay admitted he regards the Republic of Ireland international as his third-choice goalkeeper.

Westwood, a bargain free transfer recruit in July 2014 following his release by Sunderland, was left out of Saturday's entertaining home draw with Hull City. It is the second fixture running where the 33-year-old, who has made nearly 150 appearances in Owls colours, has not been included in Luhukay's matchday squad.

Cameron Dawson has been handed the number one jersey, with fellow academy graduate Joe Wildsmith providing back up.

Westwood, an instrumental figure in the Wednesday side who qualified for back-to-back play-offs under ex-boss Carlos Carvalhal, is in the final year of his Owls contract.

"We have spoken with the goalkeepers; it is a clear situation," Luhukay told The Star.

"We have started with Cammy in the goal after pre-season in the Championship, Joe Wildsmith will be in goal in the FA Cup and Keiren is number three and he must wait to see if something happens with Joey or Cammy. That is the situation."

It looks increasingly likely that Westwood, who was on Stoke City's radar in the summer transfer window, will have to go elsewhere if he wants regular first-team football. The loan market is open until August 31.

As for the current situation, Luhukay insists Westwood "must accept" his decision.

"He stays with us under contract," he said. "It is also the same for players when they don't play at the beginning or they are not in the squad. They must have patience and understand the situation."

Wildsmith played more under Luhukay than Dawson last term.

But Dawson has started their opening two Championship outings.

Luhukay said: "I have worked since January with two young, very good goalkeepers. They are 22 and 23. They are the future of the club.

"They have both been with Wednesday for eight years. They both did a fantastic job in the last five months of last season. More than good.

"These young goalkeepers can play for Sheffield Wednesday a long, long time.

"I think these two young goalkeepers deserve their chance and that's why we make the decision."

The Dutchman, who confirmed Lucas Joao missed out due to a groin injury, has indicated Wildsmith will start Thursday's Carabao Cup first round encounter against Sunderland.

Morgan Fox went off in the first half with a minor back problem but is expected to make a speedy recovery.

