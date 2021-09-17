But they are no closer to being able to announce anything concrete for the Scotland international, who as it stands is out of contract at the end of the season.

Moore confirmed reports by The Star that the club are in talks with Paterson and his representatives over a new deal that would follow those of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa in committing their futures to the Hillsborough club.

“We will see how things go over the weeks,” Moore said when quizzed on whether he could provide any update.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan is of interest to near-neighbours Chesterfield.

“When we get news back in terms of where we are at it with it we will be able to share with everyone. At the moment, it's all stuff in-house.”

There may well be future news in terms of further transfer business at the club after young goalkeeper Luke Jackson was moved onto Guiseley this week.

As revealed by The Star, National League side Chesterfield are interested in taking young Owls defender Ciaran Brennan to the Technique Stadium on a temporary deal.

Asked for an update on Brennan’s future, Moore said: “There’s nothing at the moment. If there was, I would be able to tell you. If and when something does come up for Ciaran or any of our young players that we feel warrant that experience, we will be happy to listen to it.”

On whether interest in Brennan or fellow Owls youngster Josh Dawodu - who The Star understand the club are also open to moving out on loan – could lead to something more concrete, Moore said: “Maybe, if we feel it is right for them.

“We aren't just looking to throw them out anywhere. It has got to be right for them.