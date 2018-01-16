Sheffield Wednesday: ‘The injuries have made it difficult,’ admits Owls defender

Czech Republic international Daniel Pudil says he has never known anything like Wednesday’s crippling injury crisis.

The Owls will be without 11 players due to injury when they take on Carlisle United in an FA Cup third round replay at Hillsborough tonight.

“The injuries have made it difficult,” Pudil told The Star. “I have never seen this in my life before. But that is the reality, we just have to get on with it. That is why we have a big squad.”

New manager Jos Luhukay only had 16 senior players at his disposal in Friday’s battling draw at Sheffield United. Youngsters Sean Clare and Jordan Thorniley, fresh from loan spells at Gillingham and Accrington Stanley respectively, were named on the bench and Clare was handed a late debut.

But the former Hertha Berlin and Augsburg boss Luhukay is refusing to dwell on their mounting injury list.

The 54-year-old said: “As a coach or manager, you want to have every player in the training sessions. But now they are not there and I must try to give the (other) players confidence. That’s what is important right now.

“The players must have a good feeling and try to win against Carlisle to get through to the next round.”

To compound Wednesday’s woes, skipper Glenn Loovens starts a two-match suspension following his dismissal in Friday’s goalless draw against arch rivals Sheffield United. Luhukay could turn to youngster Connor O’Grady to plug the gap.

On the possibility of playing O’Grady from the start, he said: “We are thinking about it of course. Sean Clare was with the team last Friday.

“Maybe another young player will come into the team.”

