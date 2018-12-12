Sheffield Wednesday: the good, the bad and the ugly - nine classic Owls kits
Love them or loathe them, every year football teams get a redesign of their kits and fans rush out to buy the new shirt.
Here's a trip down memory lane to look back at nine Sheffield Wednesday kits - good, bad and ugly - over the years.
1. 1965-1972 home kit
The Owls first major departure from classic blue and white stripes was a blue shirt with white sleeves, worn here against Pele's Santos in 1972.
jpimedia
2. 1988/1989 home kit
Wednesday turned to a thinner stripe for this Umbro designed home kit in 88/89.
jpimedia
3. 1990-1992 goalkeeper away kit
This headache-inducing goalkeeper kit has the 90s written all over it... well it actually has SWFC written all over it. That's one way to distract the opposition strikers.
jpimedia
4. 1993/1994 away kit
This classy black and gold effort from the 93/94 season was a great effort from kit designers Puma.
jpimedia
View more