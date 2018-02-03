Sheffield Wednesday: The goals will come for Owls insists Wildsmith

Have your say

Joe Wildsmith has backed his Sheffield Wednesday team mates to find their scoring touch after the focusing on defensive solidity under Jos Luhukay.

The form of goalkeeper Wildsmith has been key to the Owls having conceded just one goal since Luhukay took charge four weeks ago.

While strong organisation has been praised, there have been concerns over the lack of goals with Wednesday yet to score in the Championship under the new boss.

But Wildsmith believes the goals will come, starting against Birmingham City this afternoon at Hillsborough.

“The goals have dried up but it doesn’t stop the lads working hard out there,” he said.

“They’re pushing themselves as much as ever.

“Although the defensive side of the shape is working, it’s a transition for the attacking side as well.

“They’re working on how they need to move and play in that formation.

“That will come with time and hopefully that can come this Saturday.

“Hopefully we can show the fans what we’ve been working on and getting the win.”

With preventing goals being his business, Wildsmith is understandably delighted with the Owls’ performances so far under Luhukay’s reign.

And while he has garnered plenty of attention for his own performances during the run of clean sheets, the 22-year-old insists it is a real team effort.

“It’s great for me to be in a team that is defending very well at the minute,” he said.

“That always highlights on the goalkeeper, with clean sheets.

“But it’s a team effort. Every player, from the strikers coming back for corners and free kicks, putting their heads on things and blocking things, they’re making my job easier.

“We all work hard for that clean sheet every game.”

Marco Matias may return for the Owls against Birmingham after sitting out Tuesday’s goalless draw at Middlesbrough with a thigh injury.