Sheffield Wednesday thanked after League Two club sign 'very exciting' Owl

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Sean Fusire, has signed for Carlisle United on loan - and the Cumbirans are delighted to have him on board.

It was previously reported by The Star that Carlisle were keen to try and land Fusire’s signature on a loan basis, with Mike Williamson’s side one of a number of clubs that have shown interest in him - and on Tuesday it was confirmed that he had indeed joined them for the remainder of the campaign.

Fusire’s new club are in action against MK Dons this weekend as they look to try and build on their 0-0 draw with Port Vale last time out, and the 19-year-old will be eager to try and hit the ground running if he’s given the chance at Brunton Park.

As far as his new employers are concerned, they’ve landed themselves an ‘exciting’ talent, and his new manager believes that he’ll fit in well in Cumbria as he goes in search of regular senior minutes down in League Two.

“Sean is a very exciting player,” Williamson said. “He’s dynamic, young, and hungry to impress. He fits perfectly with our principles. We identified him very early on as a target, and we’re very happy to have him joining us.”

Meanwhile, the club’s sporting director, Rob Clarkson, said of the Owls teenager, "We are delighted to welcome Sean to the club on loan until the end of the season. He is a player who possesses good technical ability as well as really good athleticism.

"Sean is very highly regarded at Sheffield Wednesday who have just given him a new long-term contract and we thank them for their cooperation during negotiations and for allowing Sean to join Carlisle United."

Fusire becomes the latest Owl to head out on loan this season with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Jack Hall, Mackenzie Maltby and Killian Barrett having all spent time away - and the hope is that the midfield man can make an impact with Carlisle before returning to his boyhood club in the summer to see how much he’s progressed.