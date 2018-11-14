Sheffield Wednesday: Test your knowledge of the Owls’ season so far with our quiz Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say How much have you been paying attention to Wednesday’s season? Find out by playing our quiz below. Here are nine questions on the Owls’ season so far. Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday is congratulated after saving a penalty. Sheffield Wednesday: Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson praised for showing 'enormous' character after criticism