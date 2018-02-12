Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Terrific pro’ Tom Lees marks Owls return with goal

Tom Lees marked his first appearance in Owls colours in almost three months with a goal as the development squad slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The centre-half, who recently returned to full training after recovering from a long-standing groin problem, was given a run-out in the Under-23s clash yesterday.

Lees played an hour and got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Neil Thompson, the Wednesday Under-23s boss, told The Star: “It was important for Tom to get 60 minutes under his belt as he has been out for a long time.

“He came through okay. Tom is a terrific professional and he approached the game in the manner that we expected.”

The Terriers deservedly led two nil at half-time after strikes by Dominic Tear and Regan Booty.

But Wednesday fought back and Lees reduced their arrears, tapping home from close range after Huddersfield failed to clear a corner. Lees was then withdrawn.

Substitute Olly Dyson restored the Terriers two-goal cushion, pouncing on a mistake by Dan Wallis.

With six minutes left, the Owls pulled another one back when Fraser Preston’s deflected cross drifted underneath Ryan Schofield but it proved too little too late.

Thompson said: “It was a bit of a scrappy game and the windy conditions dictated that. It was really difficult. We were missing a lot of players in Jack Stobbs, Sean Clare, Connor Kirby and Jordan Thorniley, who have been training with the first-team.

“We had a lot of young scholars playing so it was a tough baptism.

“We could have passed the ball a lot better. We got back into it with Tom’s goal and were on the front foot in the second half. We conceded a sloppy third goal but the lads kept going and did not shirk away from the task.”

