Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard has made no secret of the importance of keeping hold of key man Shea Charles after news of his recall by parent club Southampton.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri announced that the Saints had triggered a recall option in his season-long loan deal and that beyond a seven-day recall clause, the Northern Ireland midfielder would become a Southampton player once more. Reports from the south coast, however, have claimed a renewal of the loan deal could materialise should Wednesday agree to new loan terms.

What those loan terms would be are not yet public knowledge. The 21-year-old has been an ever-present in Championship football since his arrival from the Premier League club in July and has a huge influence on the Owls’ rise towards the outskirts of the play-off conversation.

“I’m not too sure on the details on all that, but I can say that Shea Charles has 100 per cent been our first, second and third best player this season,” said Bernard. “That’s me being honest. Shea Charles is a special, special kid - the Charles family in general; Shea and Pierce, they are special, special kids. They’re level-headed, they work, always doing extras in the gym constantly. They’ve both got a bright future.

“For Shea, if he does leave, you can’t replace him. He’s one of those irreplaceable players and he’s done a lot for us this season. It’s clear if he doesn’t play there would be a big gap to fill, he runs a lot, he does a lot with and without the ball. I’m not sure what’s going to happen, but he’s a special, special player.”

Asked what impact it would have on the squad if a deal was able to be struck to see Charles continue with the Owls until the end of the campaign, Bernard again held little back in his view.

“Massive, honestly,” he said. “Massive. For everyone in the changing it would be sad to see him go. He’s a great person off the pitch and like I say, an incredible footballer. Hopefully something can get sorted, he stays and we can crack on. But if not it is what it is.”