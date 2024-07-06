Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday take on Alfreton Town in their first pre-season friendly this summer

Danny Röhl has named a strong Sheffield Wednesday side to take on Alfreton Town in their first pre-season friendly of the summer. The Owls take on the National League North outfit at the Impact Arena and Röhl will be keen to see encouraging signs ahead of next week’s training camp at St George’s Park.

Yan Valery gets his first run out in an Owls shirt after making the move from Angers last month. The former Southampton man will be keen to impress as well as he chases a spot in the Wednesday XI with just five weeks to go before the start of the Championship season.

Ben Hamer is given the nod between the sticks following his switch from Watford and with competition between the sticks at Hillsborough, he will be keen to put his best foot forward in Derbyshire. Josh Windass starts for the Owls just days after signing a new deal to remain at Hillsborough.

Rio Shipston gets the chance to impress in the middle of the park, too. The 19-year-old has made just five appearances for the Owls so far but his presence in the side suggests he could be set for a bigger role this season.

Barry Bannan is the most senior outfield player, while the head coach will be looking for positive showings from the likes of Djeidi Gassama, Callum Paterson and Anthony Musaba against the non-league outfit.