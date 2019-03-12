Sheffield Wednesday team news: Steven Fletcher passed fit for Owls showdown with Bolton Wanderers

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has been passed fit to face relegation-haunted Bolton Wanderers this evening.

Scotland international Fletcher leads the line, having shrugged off ankle/knee injuries.

Sheffield Wednesday star Steven Fletcher

Steve Bruce, the Owls boss, has made just one change to his starting line-up. He has left out midfielder George Boyd, bringing in Atdhe Nuhiu up front.

Wednesday are looking to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 10 matches.

Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Hector, Lees, Palmer; Reach, Bannan, Hutchinson, Aarons; Nuhiu, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Pelupessy, Thorniley, Matias, Boyd, Winnall.